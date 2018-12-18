Historic Stonewall Jackson HQ on market for $12 million in Virginia

The 87-acre Millwood, Virginia property includes a four-bedroom limestone manor built in 1797 by Lt. Col. Nathaniel Burwell. See photos.

The 87-acre, 4-bedroom estate in Clarke County once served as the home of Civil War-era Gen. Stonewall Jackson. (Courtesy Kelly Gaitten, Realtor)

WASHINGTON — Carter Hall, which once served as the headquarters for Civil War-era Gen. Stonewall Jackson, is on the market for $12 million.

The 87-acre Millwood, Virginia property includes a four-bedroom limestone manor built in 1797 by Lt. Col. Nathaniel Burwell.

The main house is flanked by two guesthouses that originally served as a school house and kitchen.

The property also includes 10 other structures, including a fully-intact greenhouse and several early wooden outbuildings.

Since 1978, Carter Hall has served as the headquarters for nonprofit Project HOPE, which said it wants to relocate closer to D.C.

The property is currently used for meetings and a conference center for corporate and private events, and has a capacity for up to 42 overnight guests.

Carter Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was the childhood home of Rachel “Bunny” Lambert Mellon, the wife of banking heir Paul Mellon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.