Robert Redford’s Sundance opens Mosaic District store

WASHINGTON — Sundance, the small retail chain specializing in apparel, jewelry, art and home decor founded by actor-director Robert Redford, has opened a store in the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia.
The store is at 2910 District Ave., in the same building that houses an Anthropologie store.
Sundance began as a catalog business in 1989. In addition to its seasonal catalogs there are now 12 retail stores, including 10 that have opened since 2015.
The Salt Lake City-based company has other stores in the following locations:
- Corte Madera, California
- Lone Tree, Colorado
- Edina, Minnesota
- Dallas
- Southlake, Texas
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Tigard, Oregon
- San Diego
- Alpharetta, Georgia
- Leewood, Kansas
- Nashville
- Deer Park, Illinois
- Salt Lake City (outlet store).
“Sundance” is a name used by several of Redford’s endeavors, a nod to his character in the 1969 move with Paul Newman, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
As part of its new Fairfax store, Sundance will donate a portion of proceeds from its grand opening weekend to nonprofit McLean Project for the Arts. This weekend is the grand opening.
There is now a diverse mix of 31 retailers at the Mosaic District, ranging from Target to Alex and Ani, as well as more than 30 fast-casual and formal restaurants.
There is also a multi-screen cinema, apartments, townhomes and a hotel.
