Robert Redford’s Sundance opens Mosaic District store

The new store will donate a portion of proceeds from its grand opening weekend to nonprofit McLean Project for the Arts.

WASHINGTON — Sundance, the small retail chain specializing in apparel, jewelry, art and home decor founded by actor-director Robert Redford, has opened a store in the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia.

The store is at 2910 District Ave., in the same building that houses an Anthropologie store.

Sundance began as a catalog business in 1989. In addition to its seasonal catalogs there are now 12 retail stores, including 10 that have opened since 2015.

The Salt Lake City-based company has other stores in the following locations:

Corte Madera, California

Lone Tree, Colorado

Edina, Minnesota

Dallas

Southlake, Texas

Scottsdale, Arizona

Tigard, Oregon

San Diego

Alpharetta, Georgia

Leewood, Kansas

Nashville

Deer Park, Illinois

Salt Lake City (outlet store).

“Sundance” is a name used by several of Redford’s endeavors, a nod to his character in the 1969 move with Paul Newman, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

As part of its new Fairfax store, Sundance will donate a portion of proceeds from its grand opening weekend to nonprofit McLean Project for the Arts. This weekend is the grand opening.

There is now a diverse mix of 31 retailers at the Mosaic District, ranging from Target to Alex and Ani, as well as more than 30 fast-casual and formal restaurants.

There is also a multi-screen cinema, apartments, townhomes and a hotel.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.