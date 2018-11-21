DC among top cities for Thanksgiving airline travel destinations

Arlington-based Airlines Reporting Corp. said, based on airline ticket sales this Thanksgiving season from more than 12,000 U.S. travel agency locations, D.C. ranks No. 9 for travelers coming in.

New York, Orlando and Las Vegas are the top three.

The study included more than 500,000 round-trip itineraries for travel within the U.S.

While New York topped the list this year, the number of travelers was little changed from 2017. Las Vegas, however, will see an 11 percent jump in air travel this Thanksgiving. Fourth-ranked Los Angeles grew 9 percent and Orlando will see a 7 percent jump.

The average round-trip airline ticket price for Thanksgiving travel this year is $487, two percent more than last year.

