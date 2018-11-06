Big job fair for veterans and soon to be vets at FedEx Field

There will be nearly 70 D.C.-area employers at FedEx Field Nov. 8 prepared to make on-the-spot job offers to veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses.

WASHINGTON — RecruitMilitary.com, which organizes veteran job fairs across the country and the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans organization are hosting a job fair for veterans, soon-to-be military veterans and their spouses at FedEx Field Thursday, Nov. 8.

The organizations say there will be nearly 70 D.C.-area employers on site and prepared to make on-the-spot job offers to veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses.

Also, as part of the Washington Redskins “Salute to Service,” former Redskins wide receiver and two-time Superbowl Champion Gary Clark will host a pre-event “Chalk Talk” for job seekers prior to the hiring event, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The full job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To date, RecruitMilitary has held 26 job fairs in Washington alone, that have drawn almost 8,000 attendees and more than 1,400 exhibitors.

Those interested in the Nov. 8 fair at FedEx Field can register online at RecruitMilitary.com.

Ex-military are highly sought after employees in the D.C. region, and across the country.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate among U.S. military veterans in October was 2.9 percent, compared to the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

