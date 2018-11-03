Amazon may be closing in on second HQ location

D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland, are among the top 20 places still in the running for Amazon's second headquarters, but a final decision may be close.

WASHINGTON — D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland, are among the top 20 places still in the running for Amazon’s second headquarters, but a final decision may be close.

Amazon’s site selection process remains shrouded in secrecy. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t offer any hints when he was asked on WTOP’s Ask the Governor about published reports that say Amazon is focusing in on Crystal City in Arlington.

“A lot of us are anxiously awaiting a decision,” Northam said. “We’re in a good position with the way we train our workforce, the talent that we have in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington area and so I think we’ve got a great chance at the end of the day.”

The Washington Post reports that Amazon held advanced talks aimed at determining how quickly it’s second headquarters could be opened in Crystal City. The Post says the talks involved which buildings Amazon could immediately occupy and the potential for making a public announcement this month, following the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“What I want to be able to tell Virginians is, whether Amazon chooses Virginia or not, we have done everything that I think we can to offer them a good package,” Northam said.

Amazon said that it’s second headquarters would employ 50,000 people and comprise a $5 billion dollar investment in the location that it chooses.

