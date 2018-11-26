Aldi, others, open at Arundel Mills

Aldi is one of several new retailers to open up new locations at Arundel Mills Marketplace this fall.

WASHINGTON — German discount grocer Aldi continues its Washington region expansion with a new store that opened this month at Arundel Mills Marketplace in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County.

Aldi is one of several new retailers to open up new locations at Simon Property Group’s Arundel Mills this fall.

Aldi, which says its prices are as much as 50 percent lower than other grocers, committed $30 million in 2017 to remodeling its dozens of Washington area stores, part of a nationwide $1.6 billion investment and expansion in the U.S.

The Arundel Mills Aldi is at 7667 Arundel Mills Blvd. in Hanover, Maryland.

Other new businesses that have opened recently or will soon at Arundel Mills:

Arundel Mills bills itself as the largest outlet retail shopping destination in Maryland, with more than 225 retail stores. It is home to Live! Casino & Hotel, which opened its new 310-room hotel earlier this year.

