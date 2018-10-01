North Bethesda’s PIKEtoberfest is Oct. 7

With a myriad of beer gardens and craft brewery tasting rooms in the Washington region, there is no shortage of Octoberfest activities this month. North Bethesda’s version is family-friendly.

North Bethesda’s version is family-friendly.

The 5th annual PIKEtoberfest at Pike & Rose is Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Activities and attractions include food samplings from neighborhood restaurants, live music from AMP by Strathmore, craft beers from Owen’s Ordinary, a hay maze, lawn games, a cornhole tournament, sidewalk sales and free giveaways.

Dewey Beach sand sculpture artist Darrell O’Connor will be carving sand castle art at The Beach, a former parking lot Pike & Rose owner Federal Realty turned into an outdoor space earlier this year, complete with more than 250 tons sand.

Admission is free.

There will also be a face painter, balloon artist and a stilt walker.

Poolesville, Maryland-based outdoor education organization Calleva will also be on-site with a rock-climbing wall.

And PIKEtoberfest’s musical entertainment will be JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience, with music ranging from 80’s Top-40 to R&B/Soul, Funk, Hip-Hop and Pop.

