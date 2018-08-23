DC-Baltimore area now 4th-largest casino market

Expanded gaming in Maryland in 2017 drove up D.C.-Baltimore area gaming revenue by 34.2 percent from 2016.

WASHINGTON — The addition of MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland catapulted the D.C.-Baltimore region to the fourth largest commercial casino market in the country in 2017.

The American Gaming Association’s annual report says area casinos generated $1.77 billion in 2017 gaming revenue, moving Maryland past New York, whose casinos brought in $1.57 billion last year.

For purposes of reporting on metropolitan statistical areas, the AGA includes Hollywood Casino at Charles Town in Ranson, West Virginia in the D.C.-Baltimore casino market, but excludes Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Maryland because it is considered part of the Wilmington, Delaware market.

Expanded gaming in Maryland in 2017 drove up D.C.-Baltimore area gaming revenue by 34.2 percent from 2016. MGM National Harbor officially opened in December 2016.

Maryland includes two of the top 20 U.S. commercial casino properties outside of Nevada by gaming revenue.

MGM National Harbor ranks No. 3. Maryland Live! at Arundel Mills ranks No. 9.

MGM National Harbor posted total 2017 gaming revenue of $608.6 million, accounting for 38 percent of all casino gaming revenue in Maryland last year. Maryland Live! gaming revenue fell 16.6 percent, largely on the arrival of competition from the new MGM National Harbor. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw gaming revenue fall 16.3 percent last year.

Maryland’s casino gaming revenue has more than doubled from 2013’s total of $749 million.

Las Vegas reigns as king of the casinos, despite the growth of gaming outside of Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip generated $6.46 billion in 2017 gaming revenue.

Atlantic City is No. 2, at $2.41 billion last year. The Chicago area ranks No. 3, at $1.97 billion.

Nationwide, commercial gaming brought in $40.28 billion in gaming revenue, a 3.4 percent increase over 2016.

The American Gaming Association says states received $9.23 billion in commercial gaming taxes from casinos last year. Twenty commercial casino states experienced revenue increases in 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.