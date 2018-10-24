KPMG will add hundreds of new jobs in Tysons Corner

Big tax and audit advisory firm KPMG LLP will relocate its Tysons Corner headquarters and add hundreds of new jobs over the next few years.

The current construction progress of the new KPMG Tysons headquarters in Boro Tower is seen on 8301 Greensboro Drive. (Courtesy The Meridian Group)

KPMG expects to relocate its International Drive headquarters to the new Boro development nearby in fall 2019 and will take up to seven floors at the project’s 20-story office high-rise called Boro Tower, at 8301 Greensboro Drive.

KPMG also has an office in the District.

Virginia will provide the company with a $1 million grant in exchange for choosing to stay in Fairfax County and for creating jobs.

Once it relocates, KPMG will create 500 new jobs over the course of three years. It has almost 1,900 employees at its current Tysons headquarters.

“We’re committed to Fairfax County and are excited about the growth that we’re seeing here in world-class innovation and leading-edge technology-two areas that align with our own core services and strategic approach,” said Jerry Carlson, who oversees KPMG professionals in the Washington Metro area, including the firm’s offices in both Tysons Corner as well as D.C.

Governor Ralph Northam approved the $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. KPMG will also be eligible to receive the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new full-time jobs it creates and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and services for the company’s employee retaining activities.

The Meridian Group’s Boro development is a multi-phase project adjacent to the Greensboro Metro stop. It will include residential, entertainment and retail, including a Whole Foods store, in addition to its office tower.

KPMG is the third major office tower lease for The Meridian Group and its co-developer Rockefeller Group.

Law firm Hogan Lovells is leasing the building’s 16th and 17th floor. Tegna, the broadcasting company created when Gannet split in two three years ago, is moving its headquarters to the two floors.

The developers also recently announced a list of restaurants that will be among the first at The Boro.

“We are very pleased with the strong response to Boro Tower,” said Hilary Allard Goldfarb, senior vice president and regional development officer for Rockefeller Group’s Mid-Atlantic Region. “When you factor in the transit-oriented location and amenity-rich surroundings of the full project, Boro Tower is an excellent option.”

