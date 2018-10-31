Holiday booze discounts at Virginia ABC stores

Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will offer holiday discounts and promotions at its 370 liquor stores in the state. The promotions start Nov. 1 and run through the holidays.

WASHINGTON — For the second year in a row, Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will offer holiday discounts and promotions at its 370 liquor stores in the state.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 3, ABC stores will hold “Door Buster Days, with a 20 percent discount on a variety of 1.75 liter-sized products, including Jim Beam, Baileys Beefeater, Belvedere and Dewar’s. Both customers and licensees, such as restaurant owners, are eligible for the discounts.

Then beginning Nov. 8, ABC stores will offer “Spirited Thursdays,” with 20 percent discounts on 750-milliliter sized spirits, both in stores and online. Every week through Dec. 20, all stores will feature a one-day sale on five products with a different spirits category each week, including tequilas, cordials, rums, scotches, gins and whiskeys.

ABC stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

On Black Friday, Nov. 23, ABC stores will offer a 20 percent in-store discount on purchases totaling $100 or more, excluding licensee purchases.

Sales at Virginia’s ABC stores topped $984.8 million in fiscal 2018, the 20th consecutive record-breaking year for sales. Retail sales grew 4.5 percent. Licensee sales to restaurants climbed 4 percent.

Virginia ABC expects sales to top $1 billion for fiscal 2019.

Earlier this year, ABC released a list of the top-selling brands sold at its stores in 2018. They are:

Tito’s Handmade — domestic vodka Hennessy VS — cognac Jack Daniels 7 Black — Tennessee whiskey Jim Beam — straight bourbon Fireball Cinnamon — imported cordial.

Of the top five sellers, Tito’s Handmade saw the biggest increase in sales, up 33.7 percent from fiscal 2017 to $33.5 million.

Virginia ABC opened five new stores in fiscal 2018 and oversaw 11 store remodels and two store relocations.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.