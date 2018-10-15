Glen Echo’s Adventure Theatre reopens after March fire

Smoke and water damage at Adventure Theatre added up to an estimated $500,000, with repairs paid for mostly by the theater’s corporate and private donors.

Adventure Theatre MTC in Glen Echo, Maryland, has officially reopened following an electrical fire seven months ago. (Courtesy Adventure Theatre MTC)

WASHINGTON — Adventure Theatre MTC, a nonprofit that introduces children to performances, holds its official grand reopening Monday, seven months after an electrical fire caused extensive damage.

The theater, at 7300 MacArthur Blvd. in Glen Echo, Maryland, has undergone an extensive renovation that started almost immediately after the fire.

“The morning of March 2 was devastating, seeing our home in ruins,” said Leon Seemann, managing director of Adventure Theatre MTC.

“If not for the support of our friends, including the incredible support by JBG Smith, we would not have recovered so quickly and completely.”

“Adventure Theatre MTC is a Montgomery County treasure. These repairs have been an all-hands-on-deck project and the widespread community involvement underscores how important Adventure Theater is to our area,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who will be among those attending Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Adventure Theatre was founded by the Community Arts Association in 1951, and moved to its Glen Echo Park theater in 1971. Many of its alumni have moved on to Broadway, film and singer/songwriter careers.

Adventure Theatre’s current production is Blueberries for Sal, co-commissioned with New York’s Children’s Theatre.

