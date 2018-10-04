FedEx, desperate for holiday pilots, offers $110,000 bonus to delay retirement

Fingers crossed that nobody ends up like Tom Hanks in "Cast Away," but FedEx is so desperate for pilots this holiday season that it's willing to pay up to $110,000 for pilots to delay retirement.
WASHINGTON — Fingers crossed that nobody ends up like Tom Hanks in “Cast Away,” but FedEx is so desperate for pilots this holiday season that it’s willing to pay up to $110,000 for pilots to delay retirement, according to Reuters.
Those with 30 years of experience can already make $300,000.
Many companies have blamed the long-feared lack of pilots on more stringent FAA regulations that took effect in 2010, which require pilots to chalk up 1,500 hours at the stick, compared to the previous 250.