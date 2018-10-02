202
Home » Business & Finance » DC native, U of…

DC native, U of Richmond student invents anti-binge drinking tumbler

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 2, 2018 11:48 am 10/02/2018 11:48am
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. native and current University of Richmond junior Olivia Pivirotto has invented a drinking tumbler that’s designed to control college student binge drinking and prevent their drinks from being unknowingly spiked with drugs.

She has named the product the SWIGSAFE, and Olivia and her mother Brenda have formed a company, Thomas Point Enterprises LLC, to market it.

The tumbler comes with a secure lid to help prevent getting “roofied” and measurement icons that explain what a standard drink is supposed to be to help educate students about drink servings.

“When I started college, I saw that a lot of people were binge drinking because they were not cognizant of how much they were drinking and realized getting ‘roofied’ happens more frequently than people think,” Olivia said.

“I wanted to create a tool that raises awareness about both issues to help protect people from being drugged or drinking more than intended,” she said.

The SWIGSAFE tumbler is $38, shipping and handling included. It’s shaped like a pilsner glass and comes with a lanyard.

“As a parent of a college student, I believe that speaking to your kids about alcohol consumption and providing them with tools like SWIGSAFE can help them feel empowered and make better choices about alcohol,” Brenda Pivirotto said.

More than 1,800 college student deaths a year result from alcohol-related injuries, including motor vehicle crashes, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
binge drinking Business & Finance Consumer News drinking Health & Fitness News jeff clabaugh Living News Local News olivia pivirotto swigsafe Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Oct. 2
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US