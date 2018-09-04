Mexican resort company offers $120,000 job to lie on its beaches, eat

Big Mexican resort owner Grupo Vidanta will pay someone $120,000 to lounge around at its resorts for a year.

Vidanta calls it “The World’s Best Job,” and the person who gets it will serve as its on-location social influencer, using social media to show off how awesome its resorts are.

Vidanta’s properties include resorts in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Panasco and Puerto Vallarta.

It’s a contest and only one person will get the job.

The application is online and requires a resume and an optional 60-second video. The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.

While no travel experience is necessary, Vidanta says the ideal candidate will have previous sales or hospitality experience, “a warmth in interacting with others,” be willing to relocate to Mexico and have a general love for travel and new experiences.

“Considering all of Vidanta’s impressive resort amenities including gourmet dining, high-end spas, designer golf courses and our exclusive entertainment partnerships with Cirque du Soleil and Hakkaan Group, it is an understatement when we say that the ‘perks’ of this position are endless,” said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta.

The winner won’t have to blow that $120,000 at the resorts, either. The position comes with travel expenses an dining credits at each of the resorts.

But the winner will go through employee training.

The job description says there is no typical work day, but the ambassador will create engaging content and inspire travelers by experiencing both local culture and Vidanta resort life.

