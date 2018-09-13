202
Horseshoe is only Maryland casino with a gaming revenue drop

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 13, 2018 9:41 am 09/13/2018 09:41am
This Aug. 25, 2014 picture shows the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino was the only Maryland casino to report a drop in revenue, with August 2018 gaming revenue down 3.7 percent from a year ago, at $21 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Five of Maryland’s six casinos turned in higher gaming revenue numbers in August 2018 compared to a year ago, and MGM National Harbor continued to account for the lion’s share of it.

The addition of the MGM National Harbor casino in December 2016 made the Baltimore-Washington casino market the 4th largest commercial casino market nationally for 2017.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported a total August 2018 gaming revenue of $146.3 million, up 6.4 percent from August 2017.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino was the only Maryland casino to report a drop with an August gaming revenue of $21 million, down 3.7 percent from a year ago.

MGM National Harbor’s August gaming revenue was $58.3 million, up 10.3 percent from last August. MGM National Harbor accounted for 40 percent of all gaming revenue at Maryland’s casinos last month.

Live! Casino & Hotel had $47 million in gaming revenue last month, up 5.1 percent.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos, Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, all posted gains, led by a 19.1 percent jump at Ocean Downs from a year ago.

Of the total August gaming revenue collected by the six casinos, $60.4 million of that goes to Maryland, the bulk of which is contributed to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

For Maryland’s fiscal 2018 year, which ended in July, Maryland’s casinos generated a record $1.679 billion in gaming revenue.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date distributions of the state’s share of casino revenue online each month.

