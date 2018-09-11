202
Free cheeseburgers at Wendy’s all September

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 11, 2018 11:06 am 09/11/2018 11:06am
Customers who want free burgers from Wendy's will need to download the Wendy's app and register in order to be eligible. (Courtesy Wendy's)

WASHINGTON — Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and Wendy’s is giving away burgers all month long to celebrate.

The promotion, which actually started Sept. 8, allows customers to get one free Dave’s Single per day with the purchase of anything else on the menu.

The offer runs through Sept. 30.

Customers are required to download the Wendy’s app and register in order to be eligible.

In February, Wendy’s put a new burger on its menu.

RetailMeNot has a partial list of other burger chains and restaurants marking National Cheeseburger Day with special offers, but many more not listed will have Cheeseburger Day offers, as they have in the past.

Americans eat about 50 billion burgers a year, according to FactsLegend.org.

The hamburger gained popularity in the U.S. at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

Cheese wasn’t part of the equation until the 1920s.

