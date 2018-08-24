Sips, bites, DJs and deals: Twilight Shop returns to Georgetown

"We're excited to bring back Georgetown Twilight Shop for its second year, as D.C. transitions into the fall fashion season and everyone is back from summer vacation," said Nancy Miyahira with the Georgetown Business Improvement District.

More than 65 Georgetown merchants will take part in Georgetown's second-annual Georgetown Twilight Shop Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON — More than 65 Georgetown merchants will take part in Georgetown’s second-annual Georgetown Twilight Shop Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will include sales and events along M Street, Wisconsin Avenue and Georgetown’s side streets.

There will be five outdoor DJs throughout Georgetown, and free pedi-cab rides. Bars and restaurants will also be offering specials.

“We’re excited to bring back Georgetown Twilight Shop for its second year, as D.C. transitions into the fall fashion season and everyone is back from summer vacation,” said Nancy Miyahira with the Georgetown Business Improvement District.

The Georgetown BID is sponsoring Twilight Shop.

Here is a partial list of Georgetown Twilight Shop deals and specials:

Up to 50% off at LiLi the First, Amina Rubinacci, and Lantern Bookshop;

25% off all Athleta purchases, an open wine bar, and the chance to win a $100 gift card;

Up to 20% off at Tuckernuck, J. Crew, Reddz Trading, Jonathan Adler, ALEX AND ANI, Alice + Olivia, -Bonobos, Calvin Klein, DUXIANA, Marine Layer, Bluestone Lane, Onward Reserve, Unwind Wellness, and The Frye Company;

Up to 15% off at rag & bone, South Moon Under, and Patagonia;

Up to 10% off at Modern Trousseau, Via Umbria, Pillar & Post, GAP, and Christ Child Opportunity Shop;

A live portrait painting session with local artist Lavely Miller at Artist’s Proof;

The chance to win a $1,000 shopping experience at Polo Ralph Lauren;

The Georgetown BID has more information online at their website.

