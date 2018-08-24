Rockville getting Cooper’s Hawk Winery

Cooper's Hawk Winery, a restaurant chain with in-house wineries and tasting rooms, will open its fourth Washington area location in Rockville at developer Fougler-Pratt's Research Row at 1401 Research Blvd.

WASHINGTON — Cooper’s Hawk Winery, a restaurant chain with in-house wineries and tasting rooms, will open its fourth Washington area location in Rockville at developer Foulger-Pratt’s Research Row at 1401 Research Blvd.

Brokerage firm KLNB represented Foulger-Pratt. CBRE represented the tenant.

The Woodridge, Illinois-based company, which produces its own wines with grapes it sources from around the world, has other area locations in Annapolis, Ashburn and Reston.

Its locations also include markets selling wine accessories, gifts and its own gourmet food line.

Its restaurants are located in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Florida.

Cooper’s Hawk, founded in 2005, describes its menu as contemporary American.

Cooper’s Hawk will occupy about 12,400 square feet at Research Row. It joins other tenants including Life Fitness soon, and Chick-fil-A, whose Research Row location includes its second drive-through in Maryland.

