Older millennials are the most stressed age group

Life is stressful. Such is being human. But there's one age group that is literally losing sleep over some concerns. Find out who, and why.

WASHINGTON — Money. Work. Relationships. All three can cause stress or complicate other factors of your life. Such is being human.

But there’s one age group that is taking those concerns especially hard. And a new Bankrate report says it’s millennials.

A whopping 77 percent of older millennials (those aged 28-37) are losing sleep over those issues.

In fact, they are the most stressed age group, according to Bankrate.

Forty-three percent of older millennials say they have lost sleep over money worries. Twenty-four percent have gone sleepless because of credit card debt concerns.

Younger millennials aren’t faring much better. Work worries are causing 39 percent of those aged 18 to 27 to lose sleep. That is in addition to family issues (32 percent), romance (31 percent) and possible friend issues (24 percent).

“Millennials have a lot to worry about,” said Bankrate.com analyst Amanda Dixon.

“The economy overall is in good shape, but wages are stagnant, housing costs are rising and the job market has become more competitive. It’s no wonder so many 20- and 30-somethings lie awake at night,” she said.

Older generations — Gen Xers and Baby Boomers in particular — fare significantly better, with those numbers being about 10 percentage points lower across the board.

Plenty of Americans are being kept up at night, though.

Bankrate says, in total, seven in 10 U.S. adults lose sleep due to stress, including more than a third who blame money matters.

The Bankrate study consisted of 1,000 interviews.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.