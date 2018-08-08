MGM gambling soars, record year for Maryland gambling

MGM National Harbor Casino is still packing the gamblers in, and last month accounted for 42 percent of gaming revenue from all six Maryland casinos.

WASHINGTON — MGM National Harbor Casino is still packing the gamblers in, and last month accounted for 42 percent of gaming revenue from all six Maryland casinos.

For the state’s fiscal 2018 year, Maryland’s casinos generated a total of $1.679 billion, a fiscal year record.

The six casinos logged July gaming revenue of $139 million, up 5.6 percent from July 2017.

Maryland gets about $61 million of that, the majority of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund. Casinos contributed $496.7 million to the Education Trust Fund in fiscal 2018.

Even with the year-over-year gain, Maryland casino revenue has now declined for two straight months after hitting a record high $156.5 million in May.

MGM National Harbor’s July gaming revenue totaled $58.3 million, a 14.9 percent jump from a year earlier. Its closest competitor, Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, had $47.7 million in July gaming revenue, up 1 percent from a year ago.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw its July gaming revenue fall 11.1 percent to $20.5 million.

Results were mixed for Maryland’s three smaller casinos.

Hollywood Casino Perryville had $6.1 million in July gaming revenue, down 6.7 percent. Ocean Downs Casino had $8.7 million in gaming revenue, a 34 percent jump from a year ago. Rocky Gap Casino Resort had $5.2 million in July gaming revenue, up 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date distributions of the state’s share of casino revenue online each month.

Maryland’s six casinos now employ more than 7,700, more than 6,200 of which are full-time jobs.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.