Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. opens Shaw restaurant

Four-year-old Mason City Biscuit Co. is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1819 7th Street, N.W. in Shaw. (Courtesy Mason City Biscuit Co.)

WASHINGTON — Four-year-old Mason City Biscuit Co., which has pleased fried chicken and biscuit lovers at several pop-up locations around D.C., including Union Market, is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1819 7th St. NW, in Shaw.

The company, which sells its frozen biscuits at more than 2,000 grocery stores and retailers, including Giant and Whole Foods, closed its first brick-and-mortar store with a drive-thru at 2301 Bladensburg Road NE in March after less than a year.

Co-founder Ayesha Abuelhiga told WTOP they outgrew their original brick-and-mortar location quickly, and wanted a better space.

“Shaw has the right mix of grit and innovation and entrepreneurship. It is a younger community that wants new things,” she said.

The 45-seat Shaw restaurant’s menu will focus on the all-American biscuit and Southern comfort foods like fried chicken and cheddar grits.

It will open sometime next month.

Mason Dixie executive chef Jason Gehring previously founded the opening menu of Astro Fried Chicken.

Gehring, Abuelhiga and chief operation officer Ross Perkins founded Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. in 2014.

Its handmade biscuits sold at retail stores and online include buttermilk, cheddar, sweet corn and sweet potato.

In addition to its trademark biscuits, the new restaurant will include a breakfast menu, fried chicken, salads, ice cream and shakes.

