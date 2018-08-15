Dating app BeautifulPeople tells rejects why they’re ugly

The BeautifulPeople app makes no apologies for featuring only what it considers beautiful people and it has rejected more than 9 million people. Now it will tell you why you aren't attractive.

WASHINGTON — You’ll have to be either very attractive or have thick skin if you apply for membership on dating app BeatifulPeople.com.

The app makes no apologies for featuring only what it considers beautiful people and it has rejected more than 9 million people. Now it is adding a feature that will tell rejects why they didn’t make the cut.

Feedback, based on their application photo, includes suggestions from a plastic surgeon on both cosmetic and surgical improvements.

Dr. Linda Li, MD, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who has been featured several times on cable channel E!’s reality show “Dr. 90210”, is overseeing the feedback to applicants.

The new feedback feature for rejected applicants came about because BeautifulPeople.com’s managing director was rejected from his own site.

“When I couldn’t get voted back on, it was a blow. It wasn’t good enough to just be told your application wasn’t successful, you want to know why,” said Greg Hodge.

“I sent my rejected photo to a plastic surgery clinician in Beverly Hills asking for blunt feedback. Constructive criticism can be a bitter pill to swallow but it did me the world of good, it got me voted back into my site and gave me the idea to give the same ‘ugly truth’ to failed applicants.”

The app also offers to help rejected applicants connect with a network of plastic surgeons and beauty and health experts.

BeautifulPeople.com enlists its own members to decide who gets accepted. An applicant’s photograph is voted “in” or “out” over a 48-hour period. The site says only one in 8 applicants is accepted.

