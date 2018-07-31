202
Home » Business & Finance » Pokéworks brings 'poké your…

Pokéworks brings ‘poké your way’ to DC

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 31, 2018 12:06 pm 07/31/2018 12:06pm
2 Shares

Pokéworks plans to bring its fast-casual restaurant, which features burritos, salads and the eponymous poké bowls, to seven locations in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Pokéworks joins other recent Hawaiian-inspired poké bowl restaurants coming to D.C. with plans for seven locations here.

Pokéworks, whose first fast-casual restaurant opened in Manhattan in 2015, currently has 20 locations, including one in Annandale, Virginia. The company has more than 100 signed development deals.

The menu includes burritos, salads and poké bowls, with different combinations of mix-ins, toppings, sauces and proteins. The restaurant’s motto is “Poké Your Way.”

“Washington D.C. is an ideal market to develop the Pokéworks concept in due to its strong demographics and urban setting, which represents vital elements key to our brand,” said Kevin Hsu, co-founder of Pokéworks.

The first D.C. Pokéworks location opens in September at 1110 Vermont Avenue NW. The company hasn’t yet identified locations for its six other D.C.-area locations.

EaterDC recently posted an online guide to the D.C. area’s poké restaurants.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Pokeworks

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US