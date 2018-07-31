Pokéworks brings ‘poké your way’ to DC

Pokéworks plans to bring its fast-casual restaurant, which features burritos, salads and the eponymous poké bowls, to seven locations in D.C.

A sampling of some of the dishes available at Pokéworks. (Courtesy Pokéworks)

WASHINGTON — Pokéworks joins other recent Hawaiian-inspired poké bowl restaurants coming to D.C. with plans for seven locations here.

Pokéworks, whose first fast-casual restaurant opened in Manhattan in 2015, currently has 20 locations, including one in Annandale, Virginia. The company has more than 100 signed development deals.

The menu includes burritos, salads and poké bowls, with different combinations of mix-ins, toppings, sauces and proteins. The restaurant’s motto is “Poké Your Way.”

“Washington D.C. is an ideal market to develop the Pokéworks concept in due to its strong demographics and urban setting, which represents vital elements key to our brand,” said Kevin Hsu, co-founder of Pokéworks.

The first D.C. Pokéworks location opens in September at 1110 Vermont Avenue NW. The company hasn’t yet identified locations for its six other D.C.-area locations.

EaterDC recently posted an online guide to the D.C. area’s poké restaurants.

