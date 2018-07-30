MedStar Health gets naming rights for Capitals, Wizards facilities

MedStar Health has secured naming rights for several practice facilities under an agreement with Monumental Sports, the Ted Leonsis-run company that owns the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

WASHINGTON — MedStar Health has secured naming rights for several practice facilities under an agreement with Monumental Sports, the Ted Leonsis-run company that owns the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

Financial terms of the expanded partnership weren’t disclosed. MedStar Health is already the official medical team for the franchises.

The Capitals’ practice facility in Ballston, called the Kettler Capitals Iceplex, is now the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The new basketball training facility for the Wizards, Mystics and (Monumental’s new NBA G League team) Capital City Go-Go — which opens this fall at the former St. Elizabeth’s campus in Southeast D.C. — will be called the MedStar Wizards Performance Center.

Also, the Wizards District Gaming facility adjacent to Capital One Arena, used by Monumental’s eSports team that competes in the NBA 2K League, is now MedStar Wizards District Gaming Studio.

As part of the expanded partnership, MedStar will create a new sports medicine model and a Medical Council that will assess and apply new cutting-edge medical training techniques for each team. MedStar and Monumental say they will also partner on six health-related public-awareness campaigns.

“MedStar Health is a trailblazer in health care in the Washington and Baltimore communities,” Leonsis said in a statement. “We hope that this expanded partnership will help reimagine the way teams in professional sports approach delivering the very best medical care.”

