Peet’s Coffee expands in DC

WASHINGTON — Peet’s Coffee likes the D.C. market. It’s opening two new locations this fall and bringing the total number of Peet’s Coffee locations in the D.C. area to 22.

A Peet’s Coffee opens in NoMa later this month at 1275 First St. NE and expects to start pouring its first coffees at the NoMa location Nov. 13.

A second Peet’s is scheduled to open next to the new Whole Foods at 528 H St., NE before the end of the year.

Last year, Peet’s opened its first one-of-a-kind “slow bar” in Georgetown at 3299 M St. NW. The slow bar sells pour-over, siphoned and French press coffees that sell for as much as $12, according to Eater.

Peet’s, which acquired the Caribou coffee chain in 2012 for $340 million and gained entrance to the D.C. market, says the D.C. metro is one of the fastest growing areas for its brand.

“We are thrilled by the success we have achieved in the D.C. metro area, where sales have grown tremendously in the past year and a half,” said Dave Burwick, Peet’s Coffee CEO said at the Georgetown opening in December.

“D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia remain an important market for the company and we expect to continue momentum leading with the aim to have over 30 stores in the region by 2020.”

Peet’s Coffee was founded in Berkeley, California in 1966.

