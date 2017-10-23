DC auto writers honor Lexus LS 500, Chevy Bolt

WASHINGTON — The 2018 Lexus LS 500 and the 2017 Chevy Bolt EV won top honors at the annual Washington Automotive Press Association Rally, held at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club on Kent Island, Maryland, Oct. 12.

The Washington Automotive Press Association, founded in 1985, includes more than 200 automotive journalists and industry representatives.

The newly designed 2018 LS 500 received the WAPA Luxury Vehicle award. The Bolt received the WAPA Rally Green Vehicle award.

WAPA’s daylong event drew more than 70 media members who served as judges, as well as representatives from manufacturers who were on hand to answer questions about vehicles. It included a full day of both highway and suburban on-road testing.

The 2018 LS 500 with a twin-turbo V-6 engine arrives to dealer showrooms in February 2018, and starts at $75,000.

“Washington, D.C. and its surrounding areas include the wealthiest counties in the United States. The Luxury Vehicle Award continues to be a highly sought-after award since the audience of our media members has a keen buying interest in that category of vehicle,” said WAPA President William Hopper.

The all-electric 2017 Chevy Bolt has a 238-mile range on a single charge. It went on sale nationwide in September, after being rolled out in select markets earlier this year.

“As the roads of the D.C. area become more congested and legislation for green initiatives is spearheaded by Congress, the Green Vehicle Award has proved itself quite relevant in its second year of existence,” said WAPA Rally director Philip Van der Vossen.

The Washington Automotive Press Association says its 2017 WAPA Rally set records for attendance and vehicles, with more than 160 journalists and industry representatives in attendance and over 50 new vehicle models.

