WTOP Book Report: ‘Diva’ retells turbulent life of Maria Callas, aims to set record straight about legendary opera star

New York Times bestselling author Daisy Goodwin talks to the WTOP Book Report about the tumultuous life of Maria Callas as explored in her latest novel, "Diva."

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

New York Times bestselling author Daisy Goodwin speaks with WTOP's Terik King.

This story was written as part of the WTOP Book Report series authored by Terik King. Read more of that coverage.

In the high-drama world of opera, where talent clashes with ambition and passion intertwines with scandal, New York Times bestselling author Daisy Goodwin takes readers inside the tumultuous life of Maria Callas in her latest novel, “Diva.” Set against a backdrop of glittering opera houses and high society parties, Goodwin paints a vivid emotional portrait of the legendary soprano, known as La Divina, whose extraordinary voice captivated audiences worldwide.

‘Seeing the world through Maria’s eyes’

“It’s historical fiction,” Goodwin tells WTOP of her decision to novelize the well-known soprano’s life story.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘Diva’ retells turbulent life of Maria Callas

“I wanted to write a book where you are seeing the world through Maria’s eyes. And the only way I could really get inside her head was to write it as fiction,” Goodwin said. “I haven’t invented anything that didn’t happen. There are conversations that happen in the book that I (don’t know exactly) whether they happened, but that is the job of the novelist … to fill in the blanks.”

At the heart of the novel lies the scandalous love affair between Maria Callas and Aristotle Onassis, one of the wealthiest men of his time.

Callas meets Onassis at a career crossroads (“She realizes her voice is no longer the instrument that it was,” Goodwin said) and after a cruise on the multimillionaire’s famous yacht, Christina O, both Onassis and Callas famously left their respective spouses.

“Onassis clearly is interested in Maria the woman … He couldn’t care less about opera,” Goodwin said of the dynamic between the two. “And that, for her, is a moment of real connection. For the first time ever, she falls in love.”

What does it mean to be a ‘diva?’

Goodwin delves into the complexities of their relationship, highlighting the contrast between Callas’ rise from a tumultuous upbringing in Nazi-occupied Greece to operatic stardom and Onassis’ opulent world of luxury, leisure and power.

Goodwin explains her decision to focus “Diva” on Callas, the woman and the conflict with her public persona, stating, “I wanted to put Maria the performer at center stage in my book.”

The opening scene of the novel where a publicly triumphant Callas, in the face of personal heartbreak and humiliation as Onassis publicly left her for Jackie Kennedy, displays a facade of indifference to the world — a poignant moment that sets the tone for the novel’s exploration of love, ambition, and resilience.

Goodwin brings Callas to life in “Diva” through meticulous research and creative storytelling, portraying her as a woman driven by perfectionism and a relentless pursuit of artistic excellence, as opposed to the tempestuous diva “who wants seven different kinds of mineral water in her dressing room.”

Goodwin said she set out to challenge the conventional narrative surrounding Callas, emphasizing her genius and unwavering dedication to her craft.

“What I wanted to show was that she was an absolutely brilliant musician who changed the face of opera forever,” Goodwin told WTOP. “She didn’t get there by being easy to work with. She was a perfectionist. But if she’d been a man, no one would have called her difficult.”

Universal themes

“Diva” also explores universal themes of family dysfunction, identity and the quest for recognition.

“It wasn’t until she started to sing that her mother really took any notice of her,” Goodwin said. “She understood from a very early age that the only time she was going to get love from her mother was when she was singing. If you’re not unconditionally loved by your parents, but you have this power to stand on a stage and make 2,000 people go wild, then that becomes, I suppose, your drug of choice.”

Through vivid prose and evocative storytelling, Goodwin transports readers into the glamorous yet turbulent world of opera, inviting them to experience the highs and lows of Callas’ extraordinary life.

“Diva” is not merely a vivid historical reimagining, but a timeless tale of a woman who defied conventions, found her true voice amid heartbreak, and ultimately triumphed on her own terms. It is a captivating narrative that resonates long after the final aria fades away, leaving readers spellbound by the timeless allure of La Divina.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.