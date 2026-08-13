Man accused of urinating on fans at Morgan Wallen concert in Baltimore arrested in North Carolina

A man accused of urinating on people during a Morgan Wallen concert in Baltimore last month now faces assault charges.

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BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A man accused of urinating on people during a Morgan Wallen concert in Baltimore last month now faces assault charges.

Jayson Reed, 33, is facing four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offenses. After an arrest warrant for indecent exposure was issued Tuesday, Reed was taken into custody in Wilson County, North Carolina, where he is being held without bail pending extradition to Maryland.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said officers responded to a report of a fight at the show at M&T Bank Stadium on July 18. Concertgoers told police that a man had urinated on them while they were sitting in their seats during the performance.

Police identified a man and escorted him out of the stadium. After investigating and speaking with witnesses, MDTA Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reed.

Troy Grevelding told CBS News Baltimore that he and his family traveled from Syracuse, New York, to attend the concert. He said that after Wallen took the stage, he and his wife felt something dripping on their legs. Grevelding said they looked behind them and saw a man they did not know urinating in the stands.

“I just look, and at that point his pants are completely down. He’s urinating all over myself … all over my wife,” Grevelding said. He said his two nieces, one of them an 8-year-old girl, were also urinated on.

“I’m freaking out, and the guy’s just telling me, ‘It’s OK, man. It’s OK, brother,'” Grevelding said. He posted a series of videos about the incident on Facebook, which went viral. He said he tried to push the man away from his family and told him to stop.

Grevelding told CBS News Baltimore Thursday he was aware of Reed’s arrest, but added he was frustrated that Reed wasn’t taken ito custody last month at the concert.

At the time, MDTA Police said in a statement that they were aware of the video and were investigating.