No injuries reported after cargo ship explodes in Baltimore Harbor

A cargo ship in the Baltimore Harbor caught on fire on Monday evening, causing a huge explosion, not far from the remaining wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last year.

Around 6:30 p.m., the bow of the cargo ship combusted in a fireball. Livestream video footage shows black smoke pluming from the ship as it slowly continued its path on the Patapsco River.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to WTOP that there were 23 people on board and two pilots on the coal-bearing ship.

Baltimore City Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that fireboats located the W-Sapphire, a 751-foot bulk carrier, which showed signs of damage from the explosion.

“Fireboats remain on scene as the Coast Guard and other agencies begin their investigation. The vessel will be moved to a designated anchorage area and held there until cleared by the Coast Guard,” they wrote.

The fire department said the ship remains afloat and will be moved to a different area where it will be held until cleared by the Coast Guard.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said in a post on social media that it is aware of the incident and that no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2024, a huge container ship lost power and careened into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing most of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.

Six construction workers were killed in the collapse. And the destruction and extensive recovery efforts raised concerns about the implications to international shipping and commerce — the Port of Baltimore is the ninth-busiest port in the nation.

