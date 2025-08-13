Maryland Sen. Van Hollen, lawmakers tour Baltimore ICE facility after they were denied entry

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other lawmakers visited the Baltimore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday after allegations of inhumane conditions.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other lawmakers visited the Baltimore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday after allegations of inhumane conditions.

The group was denied entry when they showed up two weeks ago.

“What we saw here was clearly a detention center,” Van Hollen said after the tour. “If you look at the people in these rooms, they’re clearly being detained.”

The tour was of the George H. Fallon federal building in Baltimore, and is the result of a federal class-action lawsuit that questioned the conditions of the center.

“There’s nothing in Maryland law that prohibits a member of Congress from talking to a detainee. Clearly, they don’t want us talking to the people who are detained here today and in the future,” Van Hollen said.

He said that the people in the facility are supposed to be “held,” according to ICE. But he claimed that they are being detained for longer than is legally appropriate.

“They want to just call it a holding facility, as you probably know, holding facilities were designed to keep people for 12 hours,” Van Hollen said. “Here, the average is now 72 hours, and we’ve had reports of people being held here for at least eight days.”

Van Hollen toured the building with U.S. Reps. Kwesi Mfume and Sarah Elfreth, both representing parts of Maryland.

They were not allowed to take any pictures of the facility while inside.

Van Hollen said that this was a crucial step in examining the conditions that detainees are staying in when taken in by ICE officers.

ICE has publicly stated there are medical services on site at the Baltimore facility. WTOP has reached out to ICE for comments on the conditions of the Baltimore location.

“We left them with a long list of questions to provide us answers for because what we’re asking for is transparency and accountability in our system,” Van Hollen said.

