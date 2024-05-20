Live Radio
WATCH LIVE: Key Bridge removal, cleanup begins in Baltimore

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 20, 2024, 5:35 AM

Crews in Baltimore, Maryland, are starting to remove pieces of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed when a ship ran into it last week.

On March 30, teams of engineers started cutting and lifting steel wreckage from the bridge in the Patapsco River.

StreamTime Live, the company that first captured the collapse of the bridge, has a livestream of the cleanup here:

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine, and the Maryland State Police.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

