Local nonprofit provides scholarships for kids of construction workers lost in Baltimore bridge collapse

In the wake of the devastating Baltimore bridge collapse comes a sliver of hope from Kids' Chance of Maryland, which is helping the victims' families.

In the wake of the devastating Baltimore bridge collapse comes a sliver of hope from people near and far who are supporting the victims’ families.

A local nonprofit is joining in to help their children with the cost of higher education by providing scholarships.

More Key Bridge collapse coverage:

“We felt like this was a very important time to step up and hopefully just relieve that burden for these families to know that’s something that they won’t have to be thinking about in the future,” Executive Director Andrea Ball told WTOP.

Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Incorporated has a mission of helping families of Maryland workers critically injured or killed while on the job with financial assistance to ensure children can pursue higher education and fulfill their full potential.

Ball said each one of the victim’s children of the Baltimore bridge collapse would be eligible for $12,000 per year for each year of their undergraduate or trade education.

The tragedy touched so many lives, Ball added.

“We all have really just been very impacted by the fact that these workers were helping to repair roadways that we all use. So, to be able to help even in a small way, it’s incredibly gratifying,” Ball said.

The six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were all employees of Brawner Builders and were described as humble and hardworking by their colleagues.

The workers, most of whom were fathers, were repairing masonry and potholes on the bridge 85 feet above the Patapsco River when the collapse happened. Among the dead and presumed dead are Miguel Luna, a father of five; Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, father of a 5-year-old daughter and teenage son; Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, a father or four; José Mynor López, who left behind a wife and children; Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera; and one yet-to-be-named a victim.

“They were all immigrant families. So, they were people who has come to this country to create a better life for their families. Now, we’re able to step up to help them be able to do that,” Ball said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.