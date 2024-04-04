Prince George’s Co. leaders honor police divers who searched for survivors in Baltimore bridge collapse

"It was almost like a movie. It was almost surreal." Lt. Charles Perry's dive team helped recover the bodies of two of the bridge workers who went into the Patapsco River.

The divers who went into the dangerous waters after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore are being praised for their efforts.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz honored the 12 member police dive team Thursday that went into the Patapsco River to search for possible survivors.

He said they went past just bravery.

“You surpassed that and you represent Prince George’s County really well and so for that, I can’t thank you enough,” Aziz said.

Lt. Charles Perry is the commander of the dive team. He said he couldn’t believe what he saw arriving at the collapse site.

“It was almost like a movie. It was almost surreal. It looked like an erector set,” Perry said.

Perry said his team recovered the bodies of two of the bridge workers who went into the water.

“We wanted to bring them home alive to their families, but however, unfortunately that couldn’t happen, so they did the next best thing to bring closure to the families, bring back those people that are under the water,” he said.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was also on hand to honor the divers.

“The rest of the nation got to see what we see every day in all of you — it’s the bravery, it is the caring, it’s the selflessness,” she said.

A prayer was also offered at the recognition ceremony at the Prince George’s County police headquarters for the numerous families who lost loved ones a week ago early Tuesday morning.

