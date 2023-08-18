18-year-old arrested on 55 charges in mass shooting at a Baltimore block party

Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, faces 55 charges tied to a mass shooting that killed two people and injured 28 others at a Baltimore block party in July, police said.

In this photo released by the Baltimore Police Department, police tape cordons off the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (Baltimore Police Department via AP)

A Baltimore 18-year-old has been arrested on 55 charges related to a mass shooting that killed two people and injured 28 others at a block party in July, the Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday.

Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and 41 other charges related to the July 2 shooting in the 800 block of 8th Street near the Brooklyn Homes area, police said.

An 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old man later died at the hospital, police said. The other victims ranged in age from 13 to 32.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community,” BPD Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

