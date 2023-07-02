‘Reckless, cowardly act of violence’: 2 dead, 28 hurt in Baltimore mass shooting

Two people are confirmed dead and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a party in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday, police said. No suspects are in custody.

The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. during a block party on the 800 block of Gretna Court, near the Brooklyn Homes area, according to a police statement.

An 18-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 20-year-old man later died at the hospital, police said.

Out of the 28 people injured, three are critically hurt, said Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley at a news conference, adding that nine victims remain in local hospitals in various conditions. The victims’ ages range from 13 to 32.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the families, friends, this community and our city as a whole,” Worley said.

“These are events that are about celebration, about coming together, that are intergenerational and should be sacred to our communities,” said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. “When a few decide to go and literally create a mass shooting is completely unacceptable.”

The police department stated it is working to identify a suspect, but it isn’t clear whether they believe there was one or multiple shooters involved.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as a “reckless, cowardly act of violence” at a press conference. He urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you,” Scott said. “My heart is with those who lost their lives, all those who are now battling injuries, and their loved ones. This community should also know that they have our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time.”

He emphasized the importance of tackling illegal gun activity on the streets of Baltimore, as the Baltimore Police Department has seized 1,345 illegal guns so far this year. Scott argued that more needs to be done to reduce the number of weapons in the city.

“There must be accountability at each level of the illegal gun trade from those using them, those trafficking them to those who manufacture them in ways they know will lead to violence. I’m asking that anyone who has information on who committed this cowardly, violent act to come forward and help us secure justice for the Brooklyn community,” Scott said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore expressed gratitude to the first responders who arrived at the shooting scene.

“We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice,” Moore said. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist. To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”

Those wanting to contact homicide detectives can call 410-396-2100. Anonymous callers can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Scott stated that his office has set up immediate resources in and around the area, with the Brooklyn Homes Community Center serving as a central location for various city agencies to provide residents with immediate aid and services.

“We must come together as Baltimore and wrap our round arms around this Brooklyn community and each other,” he said. “We have to be better for ourselves.”

WTOP’s Tadi Abedje contributed to this report.

