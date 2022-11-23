Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore

Heavy delays continue on northbound Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, after a collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.
The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound I-95 is limited to a single lane between Md. 43/White Marsh (Exit 67) and Md. 152/Fallston (Exit 74) for a crash cleanup. Northbound lanes were completely closed for about an hour during holiday travel, leading to a miles-long delay.
KINGSVILLE 48-91 MVC W/HAZMAT – I95 MM 70.5 SB (RAPHEL RD*BIG GNPWDR). OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER WITH LEAKING SADDLE TANKS. #BCoTraffic @kingsville_48 @wmvfc @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/bcRVratPuV
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) November 23, 2022
Southbound lanes are staying right to get by the cleanup, though officials said stops are possible.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and another driver were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.