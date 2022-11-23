Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed north of White Marsh Wednesday morning after a six-vehicle accident that began when a tractor-trailer overturned.

A truck flipped over in the median crossing from south to the northbound lane on I-95 north of White Marsh Wednesday morning. Courtesy Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company As of 9:30 a.m., crews have closed NB I-95 between White Marsh (x67) and Havre de Grace (x89) near Big Gunpowder Falls to clean up the overturned truck with hazmat spill. Courtesy Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company Drivers are urged to use caution and consider other routes for travel as they travel during Thanksgiving week.

Heavy delays continue on northbound Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, after a collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound I-95 is limited to a single lane between Md. 43/White Marsh (Exit 67) and Md. 152/Fallston (Exit 74) for a crash cleanup. Northbound lanes were completely closed for about an hour during holiday travel, leading to a miles-long delay.

Southbound lanes are staying right to get by the cleanup, though officials said stops are possible.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and another driver were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

