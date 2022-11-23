Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Overturned truck, fuel spill…

Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com
Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A truck flipped over in the median crossing from south to the northbound lane on I-95 north of White Marsh Wednesday morning.

Courtesy Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company
As of 9:30 a.m., crews have closed NB I-95 between White Marsh (x67) and Havre de Grace (x89) near Big Gunpowder Falls to clean up the overturned truck with hazmat spill.

Courtesy Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company
Drivers are urged to use caution and consider other routes for travel as they travel during Thanksgiving week.

Courtesy Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company
(1/3)

Heavy delays continue on northbound Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, after a collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound I-95 is limited to a single lane between Md. 43/White Marsh (Exit 67) and Md. 152/Fallston (Exit 74) for a crash cleanup. Northbound lanes were completely closed for about an hour during holiday travel, leading to a miles-long delay.

Southbound lanes are staying right to get by the cleanup, though officials said stops are possible.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and another driver were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up