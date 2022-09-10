Baltimore lifts boil water advisory after bacteria tests

Baltimore officials have fully lifted a boil water advisory for the western part of the city, days after bacteria was detected in water supply samples.

The Baltimore Sun reports that city officials have determined that water samples taken from the west Baltimore area tested negative for E. coli bacteria. The city instructed residents within the boil water advisory boundaries to flush their pipes before consuming water.

They also advised residents to throw out any ice made after the boil water advisory was issued. Authorities began distributing bottled water to residents on Tuesday after water samples originally turned up E. coli over Labor Day weekend.

