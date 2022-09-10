Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore lifts boil water…

Baltimore lifts boil water advisory after bacteria tests

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials have fully lifted a boil water advisory for the western part of the city, days after bacteria was detected in water supply samples.

The Baltimore Sun reports that city officials have determined that water samples taken from the west Baltimore area tested negative for E. coli bacteria. The city instructed residents within the boil water advisory boundaries to flush their pipes before consuming water.

They also advised residents to throw out any ice made after the boil water advisory was issued. Authorities began distributing bottled water to residents on Tuesday after water samples originally turned up E. coli over Labor Day weekend.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up