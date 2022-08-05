Police: Body found in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Police in Baltimore say a body has been found floating in the water at the Inner Harbor.

News outlets report that Baltimore police say Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded to the 400 block of East Pratt Street around 7 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found in the water.

Police say the body was removed from the water and the person was dead at the time. No further information is known about the victim and the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

