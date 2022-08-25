RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Maryland confirms West Nile virus case in Baltimore area

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 3:23 PM

Maryland has its first confirmed case of West Nile virus this year.

The Maryland Department of Health said an adult in the Baltimore metropolitan area has tested positive for the disease, which in most cases is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have fed on an infected bird.

The disease affects the nervous system, although up to 80% of people infected do not feel ill. In those that do show signs of infection, symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches and a skin rash.

“We are in the season when we start to see West Nile virus spread in Maryland,” Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, said in a news release.

“We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection. Disease surveillance teams are closely monitoring for any signs of increased numbers of infected mosquitoes that may turn up in areas across the state.”

Health officials advise residents to prevent mosquito bites by covering up exposed skin and using an EPA-registered insect repellent according to its directions.

Residents are also urged to monitor their yards for areas that can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially standing water in cans and containers.

More information on West Nile symptoms, prevention and treatment can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

