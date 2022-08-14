Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city.

One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded.

And officers responding to a shooting report late Saturday found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police detectives are seeking information about what happened.

The violence followed shootings in Baltimore on Friday that left four men dead and another injured.

The Baltimore Sun reports at least 225 people have lost their lives to violence in the city this year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.