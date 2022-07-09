RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Reward offered in case of man killed in Baltimore ‘squeegee’ fight

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 2:55 PM

BALTIMORE — A total of $16,000 in reward money is being offered to anyone with information about a recent deadly encounter between a man and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Saturday that the state is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

The Baltimore Sun reports Metro CrimeStoppers is also offering an $8,000 reward. Police have said Reynolds had a heated interaction with the so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and approached the group with a baseball bat.

He was fatally shot and the workers fled.

