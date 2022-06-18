RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Towson Apple store votes to form first major tech union in the US

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 10:25 PM

The Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (AppleCORE) celebrated as a Baltimore County Apple store joined the Mechanist Union (IAMAW). It is the first store related to the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

The historic union vote began Wednesday in the Towson Town Center — the mall housing the apple store. The vote was completed Saturday.

The win was 2-to-1, with 65 workers voting in favor and 33 opposing the move. comes amid a broad push for unions across major restaurants and retailers across the United States, including Apple.

AppleCORE shared a letter with Tim Cook, asking that the company stand behind its move to organize and avoid anti-union behavior.

“We have come together as a union because of a deep love of our role as workers within the company and out of care for the company itself,” the union wrote to Cook.

WTOP has reached out for more information on the vote results. The National Labor Relations Board and Apple have yet to comment on the unionizing effort.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

