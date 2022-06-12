Maryland State Police: Pedestrian killed by impaired driver in Baltimore Co.

On Saturday night, 34-year-old Juan Rivera had stepped out of his car, which had broken down on I-70, when he was struck by another driver police believe was impaired.

Juan Rivera, 34, of Texas, was killed in Baltimore County, Maryland, after his car broke down on Interstate 70.

He was standing outside his car when Jose Moto Chapol, 37, of Windsor Mill, Md. — who police said was impaired — stuck Rivera.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers from Maryland State Police responded to a report of a crash at the inner loop of I-695 near I-70, state police said in a statement.

On investigation, police said Rivera had been driving his Dodge Dakota when it began experiencing mechanical problems. He then pulled over to the right-hand shoulder of the road and stepped outside of his truck.

Chapol, driving a Toyota Tacoma, struck Rivera and his Dodge from behind.

Emergency responders transported Rivera to a shock trauma center, where, police said, he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Chapol at the scene and charged him with impaired driving. Police are holding Chapol at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, and additional charges are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.