RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland State Police: Pedestrian…

Maryland State Police: Pedestrian killed by impaired driver in Baltimore Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 12, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Juan Rivera, 34, of Texas, was killed in Baltimore County, Maryland, after his car broke down on Interstate 70.

He was standing outside his car when Jose Moto Chapol, 37, of Windsor Mill, Md. — who police said was impaired — stuck Rivera.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers from Maryland State Police responded to a report of a crash at the inner loop of I-695 near I-70, state police said in a statement.

On investigation, police said Rivera had been driving his Dodge Dakota when it began experiencing mechanical problems. He then pulled over to the right-hand shoulder of the road and stepped outside of his truck.

Chapol, driving a Toyota Tacoma, struck Rivera and his Dodge from behind.

Emergency responders transported Rivera to a shock trauma center, where, police said, he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Chapol at the scene and charged him with impaired driving. Police are holding Chapol at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, and additional charges are pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up