Grand jury declines to charge Maryland Park Police officer who shot at robbery suspects

A grand jury declined to file charges against a Maryland Park Police officer who shot at two suspects after they robbed him in Baltimore County.

A grand jury declined to file charges against a Maryland Park Police officer who shot at two suspects after they robbed him in Baltimore County.

On May 5, Adnan Hussain, a member of the Maryland-National Capital Police Montgomery County Division, shot at two people who allegedly robbed him of $440 as he attempted to purchase a PlayStation 5 video game console on the 1100 block of Deanwood Road in Parkville.

The two suspects in the robbery were taken to the hospital for nonfatal wounds. Hussain was temporarily placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Two days earlier, on May 3, a similar but separate armed street robbery took place at the same location, as a man attempted to sell pair of tennis shoes he advertised through Facebook Marketplace, Baltimore County police said in a release.

Investigators were still attempting to solve that case when Hussain’s robbery occurred.

Three suspects were identified for both cases and currently face robbery and weapons charges.

Baltimore County police has said that it “urges” residents to use its “Transaction Safe Zones” to meet up with vendors when online purchases are made. Those zones are located at the department precincts throughout the city.