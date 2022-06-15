RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Biden to send Ukraine more weapons; Russia targets depot | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 1:31 PM

Fire investigators work at the scene of a row house fire in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.
AP Photo/Steve Ruark
A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.

