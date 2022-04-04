Shuttered for 2 years, Baltimore’s City Hall reopens

After more than two years, Baltimore’s City Hall is reopening.

The building has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but news outlets report that starting Monday, people will be able to attend meetings there again.

That includes hearings and meetings of the Board of Estimates and City Council. Testifying in some meetings will be limited to in-person access only. City Council and Board of Estimates meetings will still be broadcast live on CharmTV and streamed online.

The city council tweeted that its first in-person council meeting is Monday at 5 p.m.

The city’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted, but masks will be required during public meetings at City Hall. Visitors must undergo a health screening.

