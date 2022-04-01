Baltimore’s top prosecutor seeks delay in her federal trial

Baltimore's top prosecutor asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone her trial on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

But prosecutors are opposed to State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s request to move her trial from May to September.

Mosby’s attorneys say they need more time to prepare for the trial that’s currently set to start on May 2. Prosecutors say there is no reason to delay it. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby scheduled a telephone call with the lawyers on Tuesday to discuss Mosby’s request.

In a motion to dismiss the indictment, Mosby alleged that the prosecution is driven by an attempt to hurt her chances of winning reelection. The Democratic primary is scheduled for July 19.

Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden had said Mosby wanted a trial to start within 60 days of her arraignment on Feb. 4.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody. Gray’s death sparked protests and riots. None of the officers was convicted.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, the indictment says.

Bolden has said that the state of Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC and Mahogany Elite Consulting — allowed her to make the withdrawals.

Mosby is married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. He has not been charged with any crimes.

