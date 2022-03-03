Nigerian man sentenced for stealing checks, credit cards

A federal prosecutor in Maryland says a Nigerian national has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for his part in a mail fraud scheme in which he and another man stole bank checks and credit and debit cards and conducted transactions based on what they stole.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron says in a news release on Wednesday that a judge sentenced Samson A. Oguntuyi of Atlanta to 54 months, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the plea agreement, at least $565,000 was stolen.

