CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Nigerian man sentenced for…

Nigerian man sentenced for stealing checks, credit cards

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Maryland says a Nigerian national has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for his part in a mail fraud scheme in which he and another man stole bank checks and credit and debit cards and conducted transactions based on what they stole.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron says in a news release on Wednesday that a judge sentenced Samson A. Oguntuyi of Atlanta to 54 months, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the plea agreement, at least $565,000 was stolen.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up