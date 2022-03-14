Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to head, chest in Baltimore

A man has been hospitalized after police in Baltimore, Maryland, said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds inside of his car early Monday morning.

A man has been hospitalized after police in Baltimore, Maryland, said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds inside of his car early Monday morning.

Baltimore police said they’re searching for suspects after finding a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest around 12:20 a.m. Monday. The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in the Unit block of Bristol Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, two suspects fired on the victim’s vehicle while he was driving down Bristol Avenue. The vehicle crashed, and the suspects fled on foot toward Anne Arundel County, per police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Baltimore Police’s Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.

Below is the area where the man was found shot: