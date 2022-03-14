RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Man hospitalized with gunshot…

Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to head, chest in Baltimore

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 14, 2022, 9:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been hospitalized after police in Baltimore, Maryland, said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds inside of his car early Monday morning.

Baltimore police said they’re searching for suspects after finding a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest around 12:20 a.m. Monday. The man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in the Unit block of Bristol Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, two suspects fired on the victim’s vehicle while he was driving down Bristol Avenue. The vehicle crashed, and the suspects fled on foot toward Anne Arundel County, per police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Baltimore Police’s Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.

Below is the area where the man was found shot:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up