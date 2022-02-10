OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Police: 2 students charged in school parking lot shooting

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 5:19 PM

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say two Maryland high school students have been charged in a school parking lot shooting that injured at least one teen.

Baltimore County police said Thursday that the shooting happened in Catonsville High School’s back parking lot about 45 minutes after dismissal on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old student was taken to a trauma center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say detectives believe it was a targeted shooting stemming from an argument that began off school property.

Police say 18-year-old Sean Potter Jr. is charged with attempted murder, assault and a weapons offense.

They didn’t release details of the charges faced by the second student, who is a juvenile. Both are being held without bond.

